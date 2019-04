SANDAKAN: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) candidate in the Sandakan by-election Linda Tsen has denied being responsible for circulating a photo of DAP candidate Vivian Wong cleaning a Muslim cemetery.

“No. We had nothing to do with that. We don’t resort to this kind of thing. Honestly, it’s not my party’s style,“ she said in a statement today.

However, she said she would not go to the mosque uninvited, what more to seek for votes.

“They have rules and regulations, the do’s and don’ts, so we as non-Muslims cannot simply go there,“ she said.

Tsen was referring to a photo that went viral on social media featuring Wong cleaning a Muslim cemetery, that drew criticism from netizens.

Sabah DAP defended Wong, saying she was merely continuing her father’s legacy, who had organised the cleaning of Muslim cemeteries.

“By cleaning the cemetery, we were continuing the legacy of our late Stephen (Wong) who had been doing this,” he said.

“We hope that this Sandakan by-election can be an example of unity and harmony, which our late Stephen had exemplified through his life,“ said Sabah DAP publicity secretary Phoong Jin Zhe in a statement.

On another matter, Tsen said she was aware of the challenges faced by locals here and promised to be an effective voice for Sandakan if she became their representative.

“I know the issues at heart, such as the large presence of illegal immigrants, and recently even the Inspector-General of Police said Sandakan and Tawau are the new transit points for the Islamic State terrorist group to enter Southern Philippines and Rakhine, Myanmar,“ she said.