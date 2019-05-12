PBS congratulates DAP for retaining seat

SANDAKAN: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) has congratulated DAP candidate Vivian Wong for retaining the Sandakan seat in today’s by-election.

“The voters have chosen and we respect the decision of the voters. We hope DAP will honour all the promises they made to the people.

“At the outset, PBS recognised itself as the political underdog given the electoral result for the constituency in the 14th General Election,” said party president, Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili (pix) in a statement, yesterday.

Ongkili added that PBS will continue its political struggle to contribute to national development through the democratic process.

“We thank the Sandakan people who voted for our PBS candidate Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin and express gratefulness to our opposition colleagues who shared our struggle and assisted us in the by-election.

“PBS put up a good fight, but in the end, we could not overcome the might we were facing. God bless Sandakan, Sabah and Malaysia,” he concluded. — Bernama