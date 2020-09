PENAMPANG: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), in partnership with Perikatan Nasional (PN), will contest 15 seats using its own logo in the coming state election.

PBS president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili (pix) said although PBS requested for 25 state seats, it decided, as respect to other like-minded parties, that the most important thing was to win and take over the state administration.

“Our election machinery has been ready even before Warisan dissolved the government,“ he said in a statement here last night.

Maximus said the seats they would be contesting in are PN seats and those at the grassroots level strongly believe that the party would be stronger using its own PBS flag and logo.

He said PBS was very confident of winning the election, thanks to the hard work put in by all PN parties and PBS’ own members. — Bernama