KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) today confirmed its participation in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election next month.

President Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said the decision was made by the party’s political bureau at a recent meeting.

“We are excited to fly our flag in the coming by-election,” he said, adding that PBS was willing to corporate with like-minded opposition parties, whether at the national or local level.

The last time that PBS flew its own flag was in the 1999 general election. It rejoined the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in 2002. PBS quit the coalition after the defeat of the BN in the 14th general election last year.

Nomination for the Sandakan by-election is on April 27, early voting on May 7 and polling on May 11.

The Sandakan seat fell vacant following the death on March 28 of the MP, Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt of the DAP, who was also the Sabah Health and Wellbeing Minister. — Bernama