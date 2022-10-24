PBS to propose three DPMs as MKMA63’s first agenda after GE15

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) will propose three deputy prime minister (DPM) posts for the country as the first agenda in the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63) first meeting after the 15th general election (GE15) is over, said it’s president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili (pix).

In welcoming the proposal by Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday, Ongkili who is also Minister in the Prime MInister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) described it as long overdue.

Ongkili stressed that PBS, as a member of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), fully endorsed the proposal, adding that any fulfillment to that effect will be consistent with the constitutional provision of giving Sabah and Sarawak equal status in Malaysia.

“It would represent the new Malaysia. It could be a major leap forward for the country, and I am confident it would be unanimously agreed by MKMA63,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid suggested that three deputy prime minister (DPM) posts be created to represent Sabah, Sarawak and the peninsula if BN wins dominantly in the upcoming 15th general election.

He said Sabah BN and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) could suggest to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for this suggestion be included in the BN and GPS manifesto for GE15.

Ongkili said the subject matter pertaining to the appointment of deputy prime minister for Sabah and Sarawak has been discussed in MKMA63 following public request, particularly from Sabahans and Sarawakians, for the federal government to consider the proposal.

“In fact, the Equal Partner Working Committee is looking at the subject matter on the equal status of both Sabah and Sarawak in the Constitution,” he said. - Bernama