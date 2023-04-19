PBSL allows prisoners in Kota Kinabalu to celebrate Aidilfitri with families

KOTA KINABALU: Five prisoners at the Kota Kinabalu Central Prison and Kota Kinabalu Women’s Prison were overwhelmed with gratitude and joy when they were allowed to return home under the Ihsan Madani Prisoners’ Release on Licence (PBSL) (Awaited Return) initiative, today.

They are among the 16 prisoners granted release under the programme to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with their loved ones.

One of the prisoners known as Siti, 24, who was sent to prison for a drug offence on Jan 3 said her time in prison had taught her about discipline and allowed her to gain religious knowledge, including the obligation to pray and fast.

She said learning how to pray and fast was the greatest wisdom and lesson she gained during her time behind bars.

She told this to reporters after the ‘Kasih Keluarga Sepanjang Zaman’ Aidilfitri event held in conjunction with the PBSL initiative at the Sabah and Labuan Federal Territory Prison Institution, here.

“I am grateful...I didn’t think I could celebrate (Aidilfitri) with my family. This is a gift. In the morning of Hari Raya, I will visit the graves of both my parents and then celebrate with my family,“ she said, adding that she intends to cook her family’s favourite festive season dish namely chicken curry and fried noodles as well as rendang and ketupat.

Siti, who was scheduled to be released on July 24, said she promised herself to stay away from drugs and bad friends and not to repeat her mistake.

Meanwhile, the Kota Kinabalu Central Prison deputy director-general, Deputy Superintendent of Prisons Mohammad Sa’ad Bantalani said the programme involved prisoners serving a jail term of less than a year, adding that their release is monitored by district parole officers regularly to ensure that they comply with the prescribed rules and conditions.

He said the programme was implemented to allow prisoners to undergo rehabilitation in the community and reduce recidivism and overcrowding.

The Kota Kinabalu Central Prison, he said, currently records a total of 2,576 prisoners, exceeding the capacity of about 1,329 prisoners.

A total of 415 prisoners have been released under PBSL so far this year, 139 prisoners in January, February (143 prisoners), and March (133 prisoners).

Kota Kinabalu Women’s Prison director, Senior Assistant Commissioner Kesumawati Ilias said she hoped that people in the community will give the prisoners a chance and accept them into their folds so that they do not feel left out because social support is essential in rehabilitating the prisoners besides the programmes carried out by the department. - Bernama