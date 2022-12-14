PBT urged to relocate Banda Hilir craft bazaar to safer, strategic area

MALACCA: The local authority (PBT) has been urged to immediately relocate the handicraft bazaar at Dataran Pahlawan Megamall in Banda Hilir here to a safer and more strategic area following the ceiling collapse incident that took place at the premises recently.

Melaka Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Association (PPPPKMNM) advisor Datuk Mohd Yusof Abu Hassan said the relocation was to prevent such incidents from recurring and ensure the safety of traders at the bazaar.

“Among the locations proposed is an area near the recreation park at Dataran Pahlawan which is seen as more suitable than the current underground bazaar site.

“We are of the view that the area is no longer suitable due to safety reasons and hidden location which has caused traders to face the issue of lack of customers,” he told reporters here today.

Elaborating, Mohd Yusof said PPPPKMNM was also ready to hold discussions with the relevant parties to find the best solution to address the issue.

He said the fate of the traders, who previously operated at Jalan Taman Bunga Banda Hilir before the shopping mall was built, should be given due attention as the underground site suffered multiple damages, especially after it was turned into a valet parking area.

“Once the bazaar is relocated, the management of the shopping mall can use the existing business site as a car park area,” he said.

He also claimed that traders had previously lodged several complaints over the problem which was believed to have been caused by a sewage pipeline leak but to no avail.

According to them, the situation worsened after the upper part of the building was turned into a parking lot, which further weakened its structure, but still, no action was taken.

Meanwhile, PPPPKMNM chairman Mohamad Rujahan Sidik hoped the authorities concerned would act swiftly to prevent any untoward incident.

“We were also informed that the area has been hit by floods several times this year which resulted in traders suffering losses,” he said. - Bernama