PBTs have power to ban alcohol sales to Muslims - Idris

BUKIT GANTANG: Local Authorities (PBT) have the power to enforce the ban on the sale of alcoholic drinks to Muslims in the country.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Idris Ahmad, said that the ban could be enforced at the discretion of PBTs and council members, as they have the power to impose the rule among Muslims in their respective areas.

“Previously, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) also imposed regulations to tighten the sale of liquor, especially to Muslims.

“It is up to the local authority and council members, and we hope this will kickstart a ban on the sale of alcohol openly to Muslims,” he said at a press conference after presenting the Musa’adah flood assistance at the Sungai Kerang Public Hall near here, today.

A total of 127 people received the aid, involving 79 recipients in Terong and 48 recipients in Sungai Kerang.

Idris was commenting on the statement issued by Selama assemblyman, Mohd Akmal Kamarudin, and Selama District Council (MDS) in Perak, which did not allow the sale of liquor at retail outlets starting next year.

Mohd Akmal was reported to have said that the matter had been decided by MDS as the local administrative body.

Idris said that it could also be seen with several states such as Kelantan and Terangganu, which had long enforced a ban on the sale of alcohol to Muslims.

In another development, when asked about the name change of the local whiskey brand Timah, he said that the jurisdiction rested with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) to conduct monitoring.

“KPDNHEP will decide on the matter, which is under its purview,” he said.

-Bernama