GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce (PCCC) and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) will co-host a 2020 Chinese New Year Open House on Jan 25 at Setia SPICE Convention Centre, near here.

“We are very honoured to have the opportunity to host an open house together with the finance minister. In fact, this is the second year we are organising this event with the finance minister,” said PCCC executive advisor Datuk Seri Choot Ewe Seng.

“The event is open to everybody; so we welcome everyone to attend and come to join us to celebrate this auspicious occasion. Last year we had about 10,000 visitors who attended the open house,“ he told a press conference, here today.

Choot, who is also the open house organising chairman, said more than 10,000 people are expected to attend the open house, which will be held from 10am to 12 noon.

He said among the guests of honour are Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas and Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow. - Bernama