PORT DICKSON: A money changer at a mall here lost more than RM50,000 after being robbed by a group of five men Monday.

Port Dickson District Police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said in the 4.30pm incident, all five suspects wearing masks smashed the security glass at the premises using axes and machetes.

“All three employees took cover under the counter of the premises out of fear. One of them pressed the alarm, but the suspects continued to smash the security glass until it shattered.

“They then opened a drawer containing local and foreign currencies, with the local currency estimated to be RM50,000, while the amount of foreign currency is yet to be ascertained,“ he said in a statement here today, adding that all the suspects then fled in a Toyota Vios.

Aidi Sham said the police found the vehicle at 5.30pm on the same day, which was left at the carpark of the Taman Orkid Flats along Jalan Bypass, here, and further checks revealed the car had also been used in a robbery in Tampoi, Johor.

“All the suspects are believed to have escaped in another vehicle, namely a gray Axia car based on information from the public,” he said, adding that investigations under sections 395/397 of the Penal Code were currently underway.

Members of the public with any information regarding the case have been urged to contact the investigating officer Inspector Muhammad Akmal Salleh at 017-4220322, or contact the nearest police station. - Bernama