PDC all out to strengthen Penang’s economy

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Development Corporation (PDC) is committed to strengthening the state’s economic development so as to meet the challenges of the industry for the next 50 years, said its General Manager Datuk Mohd Bazid Abdul Kahar.

In fact, in conjunction with its 50th anniversary this year, he said the corporation had taken the initiative to draw a strategic plan that aimed at bringing glory and a more competitive edge to the PDC.

“We are reviewing various strategic plans to create, among others, development programmes for the short, medium and long terms,” he told reporters at a press conference in conjunction with the 2019 Gemaputera Traditional Mini Sports Championship.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who launched the event, said among the major challenges the PDC would face was in terms of providing adequate infrastructure with the hope of attracting more foreign investors to the state.

“The main challenge for PDC is to convince (foreign) investors that Penang has all the required logistics, infrastructure and transportation support, and most importantly, talent,” he said.

He added that by formulating a comprehensive strategic plan, the corporation would be able to further enhance the socio-economic development that would indirectly benefit the people in the state.

Meanwhile, the three-day championship is seeing 400 participants in 10 teams from Penang, Kedah, Perlis, Perak, Selangor, Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and UDA Holdings Berhad.

Among the traditional games being contested are batu seremban, galah panjang, congkak, checkers, and sepak raga.

The competitions are being held at three venues namely at Level 3, Komtar, Azman Hashim Sports Arena, Universiti Sains Malaysia and the PDC headquarters near Bayan Baru. — Bernama