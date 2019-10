PONTIAN: The Pontian District Council (PDC) has the potential to be upgraded to the status of a municipality (PMC) in the next two years.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamarudin (pix) said this was based on the revenue collection which had exceeded RM20 million as was the condition stipulated, and the population in the district which was touching 200,000 people.

‘’Currently, the Pontian District Council collects RM37 million in revenue a year and has a population of 180,000 residents.

‘’God willing, I see the Pontian District Council has a potential to be upgraded to a municipal council in a two-year period,’’ she told reporters after visiting the Pontian District Council here today.

Also president was the Pontian District Council president, Nor Syazlan Abd Razak.

Zuraida said, based on the briefing she had today, she was amazed at the planned development in Pontian which would simultaneously help realise the aspiration to upgrade it to a municipality.

In the meantime, the Ampang Member of Parliament, said her visit today too was to check on the implementations of development projects in Tanjung Piai, which was approved by her ministry, as sought by the late Tanjung Piai Member of Parliament, Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik.

Zuraida said the projects included the construction of a food court in Kukup, restructuring of a pedestrian walk in the parliamentary area and the construction of a hall and children’s playground in Kampung Melayu, Kukup. — Bernama