PDC directed to prepare working paper on land sale processes: Penang CM

GEORGE TOWN: The state government has directed the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) to prepare a working paper to review all land sale processes for projects involving its land.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said this was a measure to improve the PDC, especially in the implementation of land sales through various methods.

“We welcome any party that wants to give suggestions to improve the state government or its agencies, including on how to improve land sales and purchases by the PDC.

“The PDC management has been instructed to prepare a working paper to review the land sale process for projects that will be implemented on PDC land because we want to improve the process.

“PDC is already implementing several methods for its land transactions either through open tenders, requests for proposals (RFP) or through direct negotiations with concerned parties,” he said in a press conference here today.

The chief minister was responding to issues raised by the Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce (PCCC) regarding the sale of a PDC-owned land in Byram at the Batu Kawan Industrial Park 2 (BKIP2) to UMECH Land Sdn Bhd (UMECH).

Chow, who is also PDC chairman, said the working paper must be completed as soon as possible to be presented to the PDC Board meeting that will be held in a few weeks.

He also thanked all parties that had given suggestions to improve the performance of the state government or its agencies.

Meanwhile, PCCC chairman Datuk Seri Hong Yeam Wah, in a separate press conference, said the PCCC was not training its guns on any politician, company or individual following reports on the Byram land sale.

He said PCCC was focused on proper procedures and processes regarding the sale of the land for the benefit of the people of Penang.

“We hope PDC does not repeat its mistakes, where they themselves must be prepared with a professional evaluation report. What is most surprising in the sale of land with UMECH Land, apart from no public tender, there is no professional evaluation report.

“Without such protection and filters, how can we ensure that the interests of PDC and the people of Penang can be fully protected,‘’ he said.

Various parties, including the PCCC, have questioned the sale of 223.6 hectares of land in Byram.

Following this, the PDC decided to terminate its collaboration agreement with UMECH by giving a three-month notice. - Bernama