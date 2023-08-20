PDP-PBS merger expected to be finalised in December - Tiong

SIBU: The merger between the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and the United People’s Party (PSB) is expected to be finalised in December, said Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The PDP president said the two parties were currently working on resolving a number of issues regarding the merger.

The Bintulu member of Parliament hoped that the merger would enable both parties to better serve the people of Sarawak.

“We would like to thank the Premier of Sarawak (Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) for giving us the support to sit and work together.

“I’m aiming for the two parties to merge in December,” he said at the PDP and PSB unity dinner, which was also attended by PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh and leaders of both parties here last night.

Meanwhile, Wong, when met by reporters, said PDP and PSB would establish a high-level committee soon to fine-tune matters related to the merger, such as both parties’ constitutions.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman said that Tiong would be the president of the merged entity, and his position would be determined later.

On July 13, PSB, which only managed to secure three seats in the Sarawak state election in 2021, announced its support for the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Abang Johari.

The party also signed a memorandum of understanding with PDP, one of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak component parties. -BERNAMA