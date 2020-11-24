PDPD urges Muslim Pro to protect users personal data

KUALA LUMPUR: The Personal Data Protection Department (PDPD) yesterday urged Muslim Pro, an Islamic mobile app, to ensure the safety of its users’ personal data so that it will not be abused.

Referring to the alleged sale of Muslim Pro users’ personal data to United States military for counterterrorism purposes, PDPD in a statement said the Islamic mobile app developer provided an explanation to the department and denied the allegation.

“Muslim Pro explained that the information given previously to X-Mode was not personal data. Muslim Pro is very committed to protecting its users’ personal data in accordance to the law and regulations pertaining to personal data protection.

“Until now, as many as 72 per cent of Muslim Pro users are unregistered users and it increases the anonymity of the app,” the statement read.

Established in 2009, Muslim Pro was developed by tech company Bitsmedia, with its headquarters in Singapore.

PDPD at the same time reminded data users to adhere to the Personal Data Protection principle outlined in the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (Act 709).-Bernama