KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20: The implementation of the home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) approach during the COVID-19 pandemic can be used as an effective model to create more flexible educational practices in the future.

Universiti Malaya (UM) Faculty of Education Lecturer Rahimi Md Saad said although it was initially used as a stop-gap measure to curb the spread of the epidemic, the method can be refined to better utilise the communications technologies we have available.

“Prior to this, the use of technology in education was more theoretical in nature, but during this desperate time, it has become an important method and needs to be mastered by all parties, not just students,“ he said when contacted by Bernama TV recently.

He said online teaching methods could also increase the ability of teachers to diversify their teaching methods and become more creative in getting their students’ focus and attention in class.

“When they’re in a desperate state, teachers will train themselves to have better skills, and after the pandemic, they (teachers) will be ready to face any situation in the future,“ he said.

Rahimi said the process would also make both teachers and students to be more capable in terms of learning discovery, self-learning, and being able to access their own sources of knowledge on the internet.

“PdPR would also indirectly be able to increase parents’ knowledge and skills related to technology,” he added.

The 2021 schooling session which began today saw the majority of school students attend classes via the PdPR method.

Face-to-face schooling sessions currently only involve candidates set to sit for major examinations.

This is in line with the Movement Control Order (MCO) implemented by the government following the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.- Bernama