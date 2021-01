KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29: The home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) method should focus on core subjects to reduce stress faced by students and teachers.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Centre of Education and Community Wellness lecturer, Annuar Ahmad, said several countries like England have dropped the number of subjects taken by students during this pandemic and given priority to core subjects.

“This doesn’t mean that other subjects are not important but for now we have to set priorities. For example, as core subjects, we cannot drop Bahasa Melayu and English as they may take some time for students to master,” he said.

He said this when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara talkshow programme, entitled “PdPR 2.0 - Solusi di Luar Kotak”, tonight.

Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, Centre for Foundation and Continuing Education senior lecturer Dr Abdul Mutalib Embong meanwhile said the syllabus for off-site teaching and learning method used in rural primary schools should be improved, depending on students’ ability levels to ensure that no one is left behind.

He said this was because, through the method, teachers would only provide a module lesson to students without proper guidance.

Abdul Mutalib said the move was important because many Year Two and Year Three pupils especially those in rural areas were still unable to master the basics 3M education namely counting, writing and reading.

He also suggested that non-core subject teachers help other teachers especially core subject teachers in conducting PdPR.- Bernama