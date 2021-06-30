PdPR: Yayasan Petronas contributes devices to 735 students in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Yayasan Petronas has donated devices and internet service to 735 students in Terengganu to facilitate home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) process.

Petronas East Coast general manager Che Ahmad Tarmizi Abdul Rahman said the contribution also covered equipment maintenance, product guarantee as well as technical support for three years for each student.

The donation is part of the CERDIK programme, a GLC-driven corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative announced in the 2021 Budget to provide digital access to education via accessibility to devices and data connections.

“This contribution has been distributed to District Education offices in Kemaman, Besut, Kuala Nerus, Dungun and Marang in stages since mid-June.

“Petronas is always committed to supporting the government’s efforts to provide quality education, especially in the face of the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he said in a statement today.

The strategic programme is a collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) focusing on low-income families nationwide.

A study conducted by the MOE found that 37 percent of students in the country do not have the necessary equipment to participate in online learning. — Bernama