PDRM 50% discount on traffic summonses receives overwhelming response

KUALA LUMPUR: As expected, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) traffic summonses payment counters which offer a 50 per cent discount have always received an overwhelming response from the public.

Today, at the Road March 2022 programme, in conjunction with the 215th Police Day celebration at Dataran Merdeka in the capital, people started lining up as early as 7 am, even though the counters only opened at 9 am.

Abu Kassim Karim, in his 40s, said that he chose to pay the summons at the Dataran Merdeka despite having to join a long queue, as he could make a saving by doing so.

“I queued as early as 7 am, but it doesn’t matter because I can save a lot, especially in the current economic situation. It’s worth it,” he said when interviewed by Bernama here today.

A student, Asyraf Mustafa, 18, said the discount given can indeed ease the burden of all parties and he is very grateful for the reduction.

“Giving this discount has actually given space to road users to settle their respective summons, that may have been overdue for a long time,“ he said.

Earlier, PDRM, in a post on its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced that a 50 per cent discount for selected traffic offences will be given to members of the public who make payment at the celebration.

However, offences involving accidents, summons with arrest warrant status, cutting on double lines, beating the red light, overtaking dangerously and using the emergency lane were not among the discounted list.

In addition, it also does not involve offences in the non-compoundable (NC) category, with trial status, as well as offences related to heavy vehicles and vehicle exhaust modifications. - Bernama