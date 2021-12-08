PDRM: 80% summons discount for traffic summons

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will be offering an 80 per cent discount for traffic summons from tomorrow till Dec 12.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Mat Kasim Karim said the discounts were in conjunction with the 100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia programme that will be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) tomorrow.

“All payments can be made at the PDRM counter in KLCC, traffic summons payment counters of district police headquarters and contingent police headquarters, as well as the MyBayar portal and app throughout the four day period,” he said in a statement today.

He said the discounts, however, will not cover summons cases in court mentions, the commission of major offences, heavy vehicle offences and exhaust modifications.

Mat Kasim said individuals, companies and business entities could register at the PDRM official website at https://mybayar.rmp.gov.my/ or download the app to make their payments.

He also reminded the public to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 when conducting transactions at physical payment counters. — Bernama