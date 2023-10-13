PDRM, AFP collaborate in probe into drug case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is collaborating with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) in carrying out an investigation into the arrest of a Malaysian man in connection with a drug seizure.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Kamarudin Md Din said the 34-year-old man was among the four individuals arrested following the seizure of 622 kilogrammes of methamphetamine in Melbourne.

“All actions will be taken to ensure that any drug distribution and smuggling activities that are a threat to the country can be eradicated without compromise,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

The media today reported that the Australian police have arrested four men after the methamphetamine was found hidden inside a shipment of toilet paper rolls which arrived in Melbourne via sea cargo from Malaysia on Oct 4.

The drugs seized have a street value estimated at almost AU$560 million (RM1.7 billion). - Bernama