PDRM announced transfer of five senior officers effective Nov 15

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Commercial Criminal Investigation (JSJK) deputy director Datuk Muhammed Hasbullah Ali is among five senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) involved in a transfer exercise which takes effect this Nov 15.

Supt A. Skandaguru of PDRM Corporate Communications, in a statement today, said Muhammed Hasbullah will be appointed as Bukit Aman JSJK Deputy Director (Money Laundering/Forensic Accounting Investigation).

The other officers who will be affected in the transfer exercise are Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Principal Assistant Director (D9) SAC Sapii Ahmad who takes the post of Sabah CID chief, and Principal Assistant Director at the Bukit Aman CID Secretariat SAC Dennis Lim Kwang Keng, who will replace Sapii.

“The post held by Dennis will be taken over by Deputy Chief of Staff (Intelligence), Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom), Home Ministry, ACP Habibi Majinji with the rank of acting SAC,” he said.

The other officer is Sabah Integrity and Standards Compliance Department head ACP Mohammad Hisham Mohamad Idris, who will be the new Director of the Operations Branch, Protection Division, Prime Minister’s Department.

-Bernama