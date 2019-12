GEORGE TOWN: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) through the Narcotics CID today introduced the ‘Nurture For Betterment’ programme to help drug offenders who are subjected to restrictions under the Special Preventive Measures (LLPK).

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd (pix) said the programme, which was held simultaneously nationwide, was to help those under the LLPK to return to the fold whereby they would gather in a meeting followed by a counselling session, as an effective interaction medium, to prevent them from returning to drugs.

‘’We want to bring them back to society and ensure they always feel close to us. I also sympathise when I see a situation where society refuses to accept them. We do not want such situations to take place. As such, the programme also has a guide to help get employment,’’ he told reporters when making the announcement on the programme at the Penang Police Contingent Headquarters, here today.

To date, 735 offenders were imposed restriction under LLPK 1985 nationwide with the most being in Johor (103) followed by Perak (100), Selangor (90), Kedah (79), Pahang (66), Negri Sembilan (45), Malacca (44), Penang (43), Kelantan (34), Terengganu (32), Kuala Lumpur (31), Sabah (26), Sarawak (23) and Perlis (19).

Mohd Khalil said, of the total, 16 were found to have flouted the restriction conditions through the two-day Ops Junk Devil 2.0 on Dec 6 and 7.

‘’They must be moulded as best as possible so they will no longer return as drug pushers, distributers and others. We not only want to educate them but also want them to change by making them our friends,’’ he said.

An interaction session with them would be made every four months to ensure it is capable of meeting the target as planned, he added. - Bernama