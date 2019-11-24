PDRM announces transfer of seven senior officers

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman’s Federal Reserve Unit Deputy Commander ACP Kamarulzaman Maarof is among seven senior officers of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) involved in a transfer exercise, effective Dec 23 2019.

In a statement today, PRDM Corporate Communications Chief Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said Kamarulzaman would be made commander of Southeast Brigade, General Operations Force (PGA) Pahang with the rank of acting SAC.

Deputy Chief of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom)’s Special Force ACP Noor Hisham Nordin will replace Kamarulzaman.

Noor Hisham will be replaced by Assistance Chief of Operations Staff of the Esscom’s Special Force Supt Hamzah Hashim with the rank of acting ACP.

Meanwhile, ACP Mohd Asri Md Akhir, Assistant Director of Staffing (PRP and Constable) of Bukit Aman’s Management Department’s Service/Staffing Division, will be made principal assistant of managing director (service) of the division, also with the rank of acting SAC.

Mohd Asri will replace SAC Shaharon Anuar Abdul Latif who will be made Kuala Lumpur Management Department chief.

Mohd Asri’s post will be filled by Liaison Coordinating Supt for schools/higher learning institutes of Bukit Aman’s Community Policing Division, Supt Muhammad Idzam Jaafar, also with the rank of acting SAC.

Meanwhile, Selangor’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department Deputy Chief DSP Agus Salim Mohd Alias will serve as Sabak Bernam district police chief with the rank of acting Supt. — Bernama