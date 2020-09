KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced the appointment of four new department directors.

They are Datuk Razarudin Husain @ Abd Rasid; Datuk Ramli Din; Datuk Seri Abdul Rahim Jaafar; and Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim. Their appointment takes effect today.

Razarudin is appointed as Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director; Ramli is appointed as the Management Department director, while Abdul Rahim and Mazlan are appointed as Internal Security and Public Order Department director and Logistics and Technology Department director, respectively.

The handing-over of duties ceremony was held at the Dewan Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah at the PDRM College in Cheras, here, and witnessed by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid in his speech, congratulated the four new directors on their appointment. — Bernama