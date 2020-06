KUALA LUMPUR: A gang of burglars made up of locals and foreigners were mowed down by police with the arrest of eight suspects on Sunday.

The burglars who belonged to the Bengali Gang targeted office premises and houses to commit their break-ins and have been active since last year.

The eight suspects comprised two local men, two local women, a Rohingya man, Chinese woman, a Bangladeshi woman and an Indonesian woman aged between 28 and 59.

With the arrests, 10 burglary cases here and in Selangor are believed to be solved.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said police seized a Browning pistol, two rounds of ammunition, parang and knives from the suspects in two raids at a house in Klang and a flats here.

He said police also recovered stolen items such as TVs, computers, cameras and car stereo sets valued at about RM20,000.

Mazlan said checks showed that a local male suspect who was held had 14 previous criminal records for various offence while the two local women had past records for prostitution and theft.

He said police will continue hunting for other members of the gang who are at large.

Mazlan said the gang sold the stolen valuables to third parties at low prices.

Among the cases the gang was behind was the burglary of a law firm at Plaza Damansara at Bukit Damansara where they got away with cash and valuables worth RM67,000 on May 3.

In a separate case, Ampang Jaya police solved eight burglary cases in the district following the arrest of four Latin American men aged between 21 and 49 on Monday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said yesterday that police patrolmen on crime prevention rounds spotted three of the suspects in a car and behaving suspiciously.

He said police approached the suspects and had to use force to arrest them after they put up a violent struggle in an attempt to escape.

Noor Azmi said the suspects did not suffer any injury and their arrests led to a fourth suspect at Taman Danau Kota.

He said the car used by the suspects was also found to be fitted with false registration plates.

Noor Azmi said apart from hand tools used for the break-ins, police seized stolen items comprising watches, computers, cellphones and foreign currency.