PDRM busts online gambling call centre in Nilai

KUALA LUMPUR: Police today raided an online gambling call-centre, operating from four bungalows at Taman Bucida Hijauan in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan and arrested 44 Chinese nationals including eight women.

Principal assistant director of anti-gambling/vice/gangsterism division in Bukit Aman, SAC Mohd Zani Che Din said the suspects aged between 18 and 45 were arrested at 12.30pm.

He said police also seized six computer sets, 17 laptops and 75 mobile phones which were used for the gambling activities.

“They also host online betting games. Their clients are from China and transactions are in Chinese Yuan.

“The activities are carried out through the Wechat and QQ messaging applications and we believe the syndicate had been in operation for the past six months “ he said in a statement today.

“The luxury bungalows were rented at RM7,000 each per month and the syndicate made a profit of RM150,000 per day,“ he added.

Mohd Zani said the suspects have been taken to the Nilai district police headquarters for further investigations and the case is being investigated under Section 4 (1) (c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act. - Bernama