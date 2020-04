PUCHONG: Police raided an online gambling call centre operating at three bungalows in Batu 14, Puchong here, and arrested 54 individuals including four women.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said all the suspects comprising Chinese nationals aged 18 to 54 were detained by members of the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies (D7) division at 3.30pm yesterday.

He said inspections across all three-storey bungalows led to the discovery of 60 computers, 313 mobile phones, six modems and seven routers.

“They are promoting online gambling activities through the WeChat app,“ he said when met at the scene of the incident yesterday.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the gambling centre had been in operation for the past three months.

“Their customers are Chinese nationals and their daily profit is RM350,000. Police also learned that each bungalow is rented at RM3,000-RM4,000 a month,“ he said.

Huzir said all the suspects would undergo health screenings for Covid-19 before being taken to the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters for further investigation under Section 4 (1) (g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act. - Bernama