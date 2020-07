KOTA BARU: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is collaborating with the ROSE Foundation to conduct free screening tests for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) which causes cervical cancer in women for frontliners, especially PDRM staff.

PDRM corporate communications chief Datuk Asmawati Ahmad (pix) said the tests which are part of the ‘Frontliner Uniting Against Cervical Cancer’ programme will be extended to police contingent headquarters (IPK) throughout the country.

“Initially, we will provide the tests at the Kelantan IPK for 374 female officers and staff, and this will be extended in stages to all IPK.

“The sponsorship from ‘Etiqa Cares’ provided to the Rose Foundation will enable all PDRM female officers and staff from the lower-income (B40) group to get free screenings,” she said.

Asmawati was speaking to reporters at the ‘Frontliner Uniting Against Cervical Cancer’ programme in Kelantan IPK here today, which was also attended by Rose Foundation trustee Datuk Prof Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman, Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Mohammad Piah and ROSE Foundation medical technical advisor Prof Woo Yin Ling.

Meanwhile, Adeeba said the screenings were in line with efforts in other countries to use the HPV test instead of pap smears to screen for cervical cancer.

She said these screenings could detect the virus at an early stage and women could take them easily.

“These tests are less painful compared to pap smear tests as women can conduct the swab test themselves through a test kit and the result known digitally through the E-Health platform.

“The HPV test costs about RM250 each but under the ROSE Foundation, it is provided free to eligible persons,” he said.

For the record, to date, more than 10,000 women have undergone the cervical cancer screening tests under the Rose Foundation. — Bernama