PDRM confirm two individuals using excessive force in viral video as police personnel

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor police has confirmed that two individuals allegedly using excessive force during the arrest of a man that was caught in a viral video are personnel from the Selangor contingent headquarters Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Selangor CID chief SAC Baharudin Taib said in a brief statement that the personnel were in the process of arresting a local man.

He urged the public or any independent witness who saw the incident to step forward to assist investigations by contacting the nearest police station.

Baharudin was commenting on a 1-minute 25-second video that went viral on Twitter of the police using excessive force during an arrest.

He added that they have also investigated the incident under Section 323 of the Penal Code. - Bernama