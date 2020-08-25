PDRM confirms receiving reports concerning animals pierced by arrows

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed receiving a report regarding animal abuse believed to have occurred at Taman Persekutuan Bukit Kiara in Taman Tun Dr Ismail near here.

Brickfields District Police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin said an employee of the National Landscape Department lodged a report today after receiving a screenshot and video via WhatsApp showing a monkey injured and a monitor lizard dead after they were pierced by arrows.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media today.

“The video and picture showed the monkey with an arrow pierced into its tail and the monitor lizard with an arrow pierced through its body.

“We are investigating the case under Section 29(1)(e) of Animal Welfare Act 2015, whereby animal abusers found guilty can face not more than three years jail or a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM100,000 or both,” he said in a statement today.

He said police viewed the matter seriously and urged anyone who witnessed the incidents or has any information on the culprits involved to contact the police hotline at 03-88882010 or the Brickfields Police Headquarters hotline at 03-22979222. - Bernama