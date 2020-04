SHAH ALAM: Police confirmed issuing a notice of flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO) to Klang Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Santiago and his aide yesterday to present themselves at the police station to have their statements taken over the issue.

North Klang district police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the notice was issued after the MP and his aide were found at the Taman Klang Utama community hall on Sunday to deliver donations comprising wet goods to about 200 to 300 local residents.

She said investigations found that there were no personnel from the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and the Civil Defence Force (APM) to oversee the donation activities and that the donation method was not carefully organised and did not observe social distancing.

“On Sunday, at about 10.20 am, police received a tip-off that a large crowd had gathered in the hall and investigations found that the MP and his aide were distributing wet goods to the residents.

“Further investigation revealed that the organiser had submitted a letter of approval dated April 27 (Monday) from the Department of Social Welfare to carry out the activity but the donations were made on April 26 (Sunday),“ he said in a statement today.

So far, six witnesses had been summoned to help with the investigations and Charles Santiago gave his statement at 11 am today.

She said the case was being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Section 22 (b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988. - Bernama