PDRM congratulates Hamzah as new Home Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) welcomed the appointment of Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin as the new Home Minister.

Similar congratulatory messages were also sent to Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said and Jonathan Yassin who were appointed Deputy Home Ministers under the new government of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“We hope the new leadership will spur the Ministry of Home Affairs and all its departments to provide better and more efficient services to the people,“ he said in a statement posted via PDRM’s official Facebook page today.

Hamzah was among 31 cabinet ministers who took their oath of office before Yang Dipertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Melawati in Putrajaya, today. - Bernama