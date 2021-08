KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) conveyed condolences to the families of two policemen killed in a road accident at KM24.4 of the SILK Highway heading towards Putrajaya from Kajang, early today.

Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, on behalf of PDRM, expressed his sadness over the fate of the two policemen while carrying out the duties and responsibilities entrusted to them

He said the duties of a law enforcement personnel were full of challenges and risks but this did not dampen their spirits to serve the public well.

“The road is not a place to race or do dangerous stunts which can endanger one’s life or other road users. PDRM will ensure the welfare of the families of the two policemen killed in the incident is taken care of,” he said in a statement.

The accident occurred about 1.30am while the two policemen were on their motorcycles, chasing after suspected illegal racers when assisting in the ‘Samseng Jalanan’ operation.

Sargeant Mohd Arifah Md Yasin, 36 from the Traffic Enforcement Investigation Division and Constable Mohd Muradzi Mohd Nawi, 26, from the D4 Crime Branch died at the scene. — Bernama