KLANG: South Klang district police have solved about 10 cases involving car break-ins and car-part thefts at a supermarket parking lot, with the arrest of two male suspects last Monday (Jan 13).

Its chief, ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the suspects aged 27 and 35 were detained at a house in Jalan Sembilang, Teluk Pulai here at about 4am.

“We also seized several stolen items from the suspects including front and rear lights, four power window controllers and several break-in tools.

“The arrest was made following our investigation into a break-in involving a Perodua Axia car on Jan 7,” he told a press conference here today.

Shamsul Amar added that during preliminary investigations the two suspects claimed responsibility for the auto break-ins in the parking area of the supermarket.

“Both suspects are on remand until Jan 20 and the case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Amar said 238 cartons of cigarettes of various brands with no customs clearance, were seized in an operation at Kampung Delek here on Tuesday.

“A house and six retail outlets were raided in the four-hour operation that began at 6 pm. Police also arrested five local men and three Indonesian men aged between 27 and 35,” he said.

Shamsul Amar added that total seizure was estimated at RM125,875 and the case was being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama