PDRM detains man for possession of wild cats

KUCHING: The 11th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA) detained a 46-year-old man for illegal possession of two wild cats estimated to be worth RM50,000 in a raid at a house in Bau yesterday.

Its commanding officer Supt Rosdi Inai said the 6.30pm raid was conducted in collaboration with the Sarawak Forestry Corporation following a public tip-off and intelligence work.

“During the raid, we found two Flat-headed cats hidden in a bathroom which had been modified into an animal enclosure at the back of the house,” he said in a statement here today.

Rosdi said the cats, believed to be from Bau or Lundu would be sold to the highest bidder adding that the case was being investigated under Section 29 (1) of the Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998. — Bernama