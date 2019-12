BERUAS: Police have detained two men on suspicion of intruding into a cemetery to look for treasures in Kampung Batu Hampar, Pantai Remis here, yesterday.

Manjung district police chief, ACP Nor Omar Sappi said the police were tipped off about two men, who were said to be digging up an old grave, at 2pm.

‘’Investigation found that the area, which is located on a hill, is the site of ancient graves, one of which is said to be a grave belonging to the descendant of an ancient king, who was buried with treasures.

‘’Prompt police action succeeded in detaining the two suspects with the help of the public. A hoe and a spade was also seized,’’ he said in a statement here today.

Nor Omar said investigation on the duo found that they were from Penang and had gone to the cemetery to look for the alleged treasures in the grave.

‘’The suspects were detained for further action under Section 297 of the Penal Code for intruding,’’ he said.

It is learnt, the suspects had dug a fenced up grave on the hill to a depth of over 0.6 metre. — Bernama