PDRM detains woman for selling illegal streaming devices

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has detained a local woman, 29, suspected of being involved in selling illegal streaming devices.

Bukit Aman Commercial CID director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the woman was picked up yesterday from a business outlet in Puchong here.

He said she was also found selling android box which contains illegal Astro subscription services.

“The operation which was also participated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Astro also succeeded in confiscating six units of SVI 9S brand android boxes which did not have SIRIM certification, RM500,000 cash and a purchase receipt.

“From investigation, the syndicate is selling android box direct to buyers at their business premises and copies of Astro broadcast would only be downloaded to each device sold to customers at RM468,” he said in a statement today.

Ramli said the case is being investigated under Section 43AA of the Copyright Act 1987 which provides for a fine of not more than RM200,000 or a maximum jail term of 20 years or both.

“PDRM stresses that the sale of and purchase of illegal streaming devices is an offence. As such, members of the public are reminded to stay away from such illegal devices and services,” he said. -Bernama