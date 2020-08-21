PDRM dismiss claims of conflict of interest in cases related to DSAI, political aide

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have rubbished claims that Bukit Aman CID deputy director has been dismissing cases related to the political aide of a senior politician.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed in a statement yesterday said that social media reports claiming that his deputy director (Investigation/Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid is the uncle of Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak are baseless and defamatory.

He said that none of the cases involving Farhash were investigated by Mior Faridalathrash and that the cases involving Farhash and his boss Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PKR president, were investigated by a special investigation team overlooked by the CID Director.

“The direction and decision making involved in any of the cases were never made by him (Faridalthrash) because they will be decided by the special investigation team based on available evidence and statements.

“At any given time, he has never met Farhash or Anwar...All decisions to press charges are under the jurisdiction of the Attorney-General’s Chamber,“ Huzir said clarifying that there was no interference in any investigation against Farhash or Anwar as alleged. - Bernama