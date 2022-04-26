PDRM expands use of in-car radar, iCOPS along highways

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will expand the use of In-Car radar and ‘Intelligent Compound Online Payment System’ (iCOPS) devices along highways to detect traffic offenders with summons arrears and warrants of arrest.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Razarudin Husian (pix) said the In-car radar would be used as a speed limit detection tool while the iCOPS is a technological device that checks vehicle registration numbers and detects traffic offenders with outstanding summonses and traffic arrest warrants.

He said the devices would be stationed statically and on mobile modes and are not focused only in one place.

“Traffic offenders would be detected when delinquents return to their villages en masse because it is difficult to detect those with outstanding summonses and arrest warrants on normal days.

“Those with warrants of arrest and outstanding summonses will be immediately detained on the road and taken to the nearest police station for the process of bail documentation and would then be asked to attend court for further action,” he said.

He said this after launching the 18/2022 Op Selamat in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022 at Menara TM here today.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said the 18th Op Selamat would begin on April 29 until May 8 by focusing on minimising the number of road accidents and deaths.

“About two to four million vehicles will be on the road at any one time during the ‘balik kampung’ exodus nationwide.

“In addition, PDRM will also co-operate with other enforcement agencies to continue monitoring the situation to ensure it is safe for road users during the festive season,” he said.

Razarudin said PDRM too would monitor commercial vehicles to ensure compliance with the time ban on the road to ensure the traffic flows smoothly.

He said the Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department would also use the approach based on Total Enforcement and Services by conducting targeted enforcement operations to reduce the normal accident and death rates.

“Summonses will be immediately issued against road users who committed offences such as exceeding the speed limit, driving in the emergency lane, overtaking on the double line, jumping queue and not obeying the traffic lights

He said offenders could not be compounded for the sixth offence of using a telecommunication device while driving but the offender must attend a court hearing.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the development of a woman police officer who conducted a live TikTok recording during an operation at an entertainment outlet, Razarudin said the case was still being investigated.

“JIPS (Integrity and Standard Compliance Department) is conducting a detailed investigation including meting out a suitable action on the officer concerned,” he said.

Yesterday, JIPS was directed to conduct a comprehensive investigation concerning a woman police officer who recorded a video live via TikTok during an operation at an entertainment centre.

This followed a viral video lasting one minute and 38-second highlighting a woman ASP in police operations jacket explaining her scope of work when conducting raids and inspections. - Bernama