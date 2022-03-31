PDRM expects to recruit 5,027 constables this year

DUNGUN: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) aims to recruit 5,027 trainees to participate in basic police constable training programmes nationwide this year.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said that, of the total, 4,573 are expected to be male trainees and 454 female trainees.

“Over the past year, a total of 5,502 constables, comprising 4,752 men and 750 women, successfully completed basic police training.

“The recruitment of constables will help to fill the vacancies for personnel in the PDRM, especially the need for women staff to handle criminal cases related to women and children,“ he said.

He told reporters this after officiating the parade at the end of basic training for women police constables at the Dungun Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here today.

Also present were deputy director of Management (Training) Datuk Nerita Yaacob, Terengganu Police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa and Pulapol Dungun Commander Supt Lotfi Ameer Muhammad.

During the basic training for women police constables, all 349 trainees at the Dungun Pulapol were exposed to various modules such as academics in law and liberal lectures, outdoor training like parades, shooting and intensive motorcycle riding courses, work procedure modules covering inquiry administration, roadblocks, traffic control as well as Islamic spirituality modules and moral education.

Currently, there are 3,112 female senior officers, 12,287 ordinary women personnel and 977 women support members in the PDRM.

Meanwhile, Constable Noor Amirah Ahmad Azmi, who is the overall best trainee, said her deep interest in the world of policing prompted her to leave her career as a syariah lawyer in Ipoh, Perak.

“Although I was accredited by the Syariah Law Practice Certificate from the Perak Islamic Religious Council in 2019, the encouragement of my 63-year-old father Ahmad Azmi Mat Ali, who is a retired police officer, strengthened my resolve to pursue basic constable police training last year.

“Furthermore, I believe PDRM will continue to provide opportunities to develop my talent, experience and knowledge for me to progress further,“ said Noor Amirah, who is a graduate of Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Bachelor of Law and Syariah. - Bernama