PDRM Forensic Lab will be empowered — Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will carry out improvements to empower the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s D10 Division (Forensic Laboratory) in line with the latest development and trend in crime.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said among the strategic plans that were being and had been implemented included the use of 3D technology in reconstructing the scene of an incident in strengthening scientific investigation.

He added that service skills and competencies would also be strengthened through local and overseas courses and training.

“In addition, the PDRM will also empower the Crime Scene Investigation Unit with the procurement of 33 four-wheel drive vehicles equipped with investigation assistance equipment at the crime scene,” he said at a media conference after a working visit to the CID D10 and DNA Databank Division (D13) at the PDRM College in Cheras today.

Abd Jalil said the Digital Forensics Unit would also be empowered as the key player in investigating cybercrime cases.

“Among PDRM’s plan are to build 14 Digital Forensics Satellite Laboratory in every state police contingent and to set up a Sexual Cyber Forensics Laboratory in Bukit Aman,” he said.

He said the improvements had be carried out to boost the capability of PDRM’s scientific investigation and simultaneously raise the rate of solving of cases, charges and prosecution of cases in court. — Bernama