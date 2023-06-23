PDRM hopes six more Wang Kelian mass grave suspects be brought to justice

KANGAR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) hopes six more suspects in the Wang Kelian mass grave case be brought to justice.

Perlis deputy police chief SAC Baderulhisham Baharudin said the six suspects were believed to be abroad.

“PDRM hopes the remaining six suspects are successfully arrested and handed over to the Malaysian Government,” he told reporters here today.

He said today four Thai suspects were charged in the Kangar Sessions Court under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

“PDRM thanked all parties involved including the Thai government in ensuring the success of Op Wawasan Khas Wang Kelian,” he said.

In May 2015, Malaysia was shocked with the discovery of camps and graves in Wang Kelian known as the Wang Kelian mass grave which drew various reactions from people locally and abroad.

After investigations were carried out, the Malaysian government submitted an extradition request to the Thai government against 10 Thai nationals on Jan 6 2017 and both countries cooperated to track down all of them for extradition,

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said four Thai nationals suspected to be involved in the human trafficking camps and graves in Wang Kelian, Perlis in 2015 were extradited to Malaysia yesterday to face charges in court.

Saifuddin Nasution said with good cooperation between the two countries, four of the 10 individuals were found and brought to the court in Thailand for extradition. - Bernama