TUMPAT: Police roadblocks are in place in Kelantan and Pahang, throughout the duration of the nationwide Movement Control Order imposed by the government from March 18 to 31.

Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Mohammad Piah said the roadblocks are in line with orders from the leadership at Bukit Aman, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“These roadblocks are aimed at preventing non-essential movement by the public. At this stage, we will not take any action. We are advising the public to be more responsible and heed the advice of the government, as we don’t want Covid-19 to spread further,” he said when met by reporters while checking on a roadblock set up in Pasir Pekan yesterday.

Abdullah said there was sufficient personnel to set up continuous roadblocks and undertake related monitoring in all jurisdictions within the state.

Face masks and hand sanitisers are being provided to police personnel on duty throughout the Movement Control Order.

“The health of personnel on duty is also being monitored continuously and if any of them experience a fever or a cold, they will be taken to hospital for treatment,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Kuantan, police are urging the public to stay away from public spaces unless they have valid reasons to be in the area.

Pahang police chief Datuk Abd Jalil Hassan said many people stopped at road blocks had no valid justifications to be out in public.

“There are some who said they wanted to see what the situation was like in Kuantan town following the announcement of the Movement Control Order, and there were others who were intending to visit friends at their homes.

“We are advising the public to stay at home as per the government order. This two-week period is not the time to go on excursions or have fun get-togethers,” he said at a press conference yesterday, with Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali also present.

Abd Jalil also said that roadblocks would continue to be in place in all 11 districts in the state, for the entire duration of the Movement Control Order. Four roadblocks have been set up in each district.

He said that while members of the public are only being warned and advised when stopped at the roadblocks, he did not rule out the possibility of action being taken under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, if individuals persisted in disobeying the order.

“Only those with good justifications such as employment at an organisation providing an essential service, the need for medical treatment or the need to buy food items, will be allowed in public places,” the police chief explained.

On a related matter, he said seven members of the Pahang police contingent were suspected Covid-19 cases and were currently undergoing self-quarantine for a 14-day period at their respective residences.

The seven individuals comprise five in Pekan and two in Temerloh. Those in Pekan had already been under quarantine for three days, while the individuals in Temerloh had been under quarantine for one day. - Bernama