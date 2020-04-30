PDRM inspector held for alleged extortion

KUALA LUMPUR: A police inspector was arrested for allegedly extorting cash from a contractor at a movement control order (MCO) roadblock at Pandan Indah, Ampang last week.

The 32-year-old contractor was ferrying four of his Indonesian workers in his car when he was flagged down at the police checkpoint at about 6.30pm on Thursday.

The contractor was approached by the 31-year-old inspector and questioned for driving with multiple passengers during the MCO.

It is learnt that the contractor explained to the inspector that his foreign workers were stranded in Batu Pahat and he had gone over to fetch them.

The contractor then produced valid passports of the foreigners and a travel permit letter issued by Batu Pahat police that allowed him to ferry the workers to their hostel in Ampang.

However, the police inspector who headed the checkpoint and is attached to Bukit Aman, retorted by telling the contractor that the documents were invalid and threatened to take action against him.

Sources said after negotiating with the contractor, the inspector then demanded a RM400 bribe for each worker if he wanted to be let off.

As the contractor did not have enough money on him, he left his workers behind and drove to a nearby petrol station where he withdrew cash from an automated teller machine (ATM).

After paying off RM1,600 to the inspector, the contractor and his workers were allowed to leave the roadblock.

It is learnt that the following day, the contractor lodged a police report on the matter.

The inspector was promptly arrested and is said to be still in custody for investigations.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat who confirmed the case said investigations are ongoing.

On April 10, a 30-year-old police inspector was arrested after allegedly raping two Mongolian women at a hotel in Petaling Jaya.

The foreign women aged 20 and 37 were held at a MCO checkpoint in Petaling Jaya after failing to produce valid travel documents.

The women were rescued by police and the inspector was arrested soon after. The officer who was held under a remand order was later freed on bail and was suspended from the force.

It is believed that he is expected to be charged over the alleged sexual assault soon.