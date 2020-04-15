PDRM investigating Mongolian women to determine if they’re victims of human trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have commenced investigations to ascertain if two Mongolian women who were allegedly raped by a police inspector in Petaling Jaya last week are victims of human trafficking.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said yesterday apart from the alleged rape case, a separate investigation under laws of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM 2007) is ongoing.

“The Mongolians are victims and we are investigating if human trafficking is involved.” he said at a press conference at Bukit Aman.

On a claim by the alleged perpetrator that he had engaged in consensual sex with the women, Huzir said this will be determined in the course of police investigations.

Police investigations showed that the foreign women had entered Malaysia via Thailand about a month ago with a social visa and stayed with a friend at Damansara Perdana.

On Friday, the Mongolians alleged that they were pulled over at a movement control order (MCO) roadblock in Petaling Jaya and were allegedly taken and held by force at a hotel in Section 8.

The women then contacted their friends and sought help claiming they had been raped by a policeman.

Police raided the hotel and rescued the women before arresting a 30-year-old police inspector who is attached to the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters.

The suspect was remanded for five days for further investigations. It is learnt that police have also seized several items from the hotel room the women were rescued from as evidence.

Meanwhile, Batu Kawan MP and DAP Wanita secretary Kasthuriraani Patto has questioned a move by police in detaining three female friends of the victims, all Mongolians who are witnesses in the case under an Interim Protection Order (IPO).

“There is no basis whatsoever for the girls to be arrested and forcefully kept under an IPO. They had acted in the best interest of the victims by reporting the case. The police must clearly state what is the basis of investigation for human trafficking. They should under no circumstances be victims of mishandling by the authorities.” she said.