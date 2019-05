KUALA LUMPUR: The police are open in re-investigating the case of Saiful Bahari Yunus, a former police officer with the rank of ASP, who claimed that he was a victim of drug trafficking and smuggling activities in Kedah, on Jan 17, 2017.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said he was interested in the clarification given by the former police officer and would give adequate space for Saiful Bahari to get justice.

“I will not make any mistake for not giving adequate space to the accused (Saiful Bahari), but if he did not have strong evidence and claimed that he was innocent, how can we proceed with the investigation,“ he said at a media conference after attending a ceremony to hand over “PDRM kuih raya”at Bukit Aman, here.

He said the investigation on the case involving the police officer was proceeding properly and the action taken was according to the law, transparent and fair.

Previously, Saiful Bahari was attached to the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department and was suspected to be involved in the trafficking and smuggling of drugs in Kedah, in 2017.

Meanwhile, police would call his former superior officer Md Ali Amir Batcha after the Hari Raya to assist in the investigation on his claim that he was a victim of a false accusation conspiracy by the Internal Investigation Unit.

Without exposing further details on the matter, Abdul Hamid said he was prepared to obtain clear evidence on the matter.

Earlier, Md Ali who was alleged to have committed robbery while working 20 years ago, said that he was trapped in a false accusation which was believed to be an organised crime to protect high ranking officials at that time.

Recently, Md Ali, 65, who had once served in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Serious Crime (D9) claimed that the Pakatan Harapan government had set up a special tribunal to reopen investigation on the false claim concerning the robbery involving himself in the 90’s.

Md Ali had claimed that he was a victim of a conspiracy and now wanted to prove that he was never involved in the robbery. — Bernama