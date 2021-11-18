PDRM issued guidelines for presenting PJPN award

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have issued guidelines in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the presentation of Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) awards without investiture ceremonies.

Bukit Aman Management Division director Datuk Zaini Jass said the guidelines were issued on July 22 as ceremonies were banned as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the police had found a screenshot of a PJPN presentation without any investiture ceremony that went viral on Whatsapp yesterday.

“PDRM would like to remind all recipients to avoid turning this matter into a big issue.

“This is because the guidelines for such presentations dated July 22 permit senior police officers who outrank the recipient to present the PJPN award and appreciation certificate,” he said in a statement last night.

To protect the sanctity of the award and the services rendered by recipients, the matter should not be sensationalised till it creates a public misunderstanding that would cause a negative perception of the police force, Zaini said. — Bernama