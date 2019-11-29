PDRM launch SAR mission to search for missing Orang Asli boy in Gerik

GERIK: Police launched a search and rescue operation (SAR) today for a 10-year old Orang Asli boy who went missing from his home in Kampung Agek Hulu, Sungai Temenggor near here since Wednesday.

Gerik district police chief Supt Ismail Che Isa said the boy identified as Rawi Semari from Kampung Jarau Lama RPS Kemar was reported missing at 1am after his uncle realised the victim was not sleeping next to his grandmother at their home.

“We were informed that Rawi has a habit of waking up in the middle of the night and going for a walk,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Ismail, police have started a SAR mission together with six policemen, seven personnel from the Gerik Fire and Rescue Department, and four personnel from the Civil Defence Force (APM) at 8am today.

“It took the SAR team about six hours to get to the area using a boat and on foot,” he added. — Bernama