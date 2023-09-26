PDRM, mudah.my cooperate to combat scams

KUALA LUMPUR: Online marketplace mudah.my today launched the #MudahDanSelamat campaign on its platform in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to combat online scams and fraud in Malaysia.

Its CEO Gaurav Bhasin (pix) said the campaign aims to raise awareness and encourage users to exercise vigilance against scammers, thereby proactively educating the public to prevent these scams from occurring in the first place.

“Our company is committed to provide users with safe and secure experience, and urge them to take advantage of the platform’s safety features and follow police safety advice while making online purchases.

“We believe digital is a very powerful medium that allows people to participate in the economy in ways which were impossible earlier. Therefore, as regular people come into play, they get more easily preyed on. So they’re more vulnerable to scams” he said during the campaign launch here today.

Gaurav said new users will be much more likely to fall victim to a scam than those who have been using it (the platform) for a longer period of time, which inspired the company to launch the campaign.

To make the campaign a success, Gaurav said mudah.my will work closely with the police to support investigations and share knowledge on typical fraud techniques.

“A direct link to the police’s Semak Mule website, which enables users to verify if a phone number and bank account are connected to any suspicious activity has been offered by mudah.my as a result of their strong partnership.

“mudah.my has also developed a comprehensive security measure such as improving the automated advance queuing system, newly security-enhanced chat experience and the establishing WhatsApp Fraud Control that has helped us in preventing scammers from targetting our users to a significant degree,” he said. -Bernama